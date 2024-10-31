iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.58. 3,321,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,737,058. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

