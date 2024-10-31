iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

