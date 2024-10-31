iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 567,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after acquiring an additional 312,271 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EMXC stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

