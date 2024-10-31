iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 472,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,594 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.