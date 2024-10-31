iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 232,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,684. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.73 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

