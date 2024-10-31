iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.34 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $137.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

