iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after buying an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $281.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $195.65 and a 52-week high of $283.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.05.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

