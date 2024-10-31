ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.16 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 39.13 ($0.51), with a volume of 3370823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.34 ($0.52).

ITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £260.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

In other ITM Power news, insider Simon Bourne acquired 60,126 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,252.92 ($32,749.22). Also, insider Dennis Schulz acquired 518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($389.63). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 61,610 shares of company stock worth $2,600,696. Insiders own 48.26% of the company's stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.

