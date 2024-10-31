Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,631,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of IE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 460,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,730. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a negative net margin of 8,095.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IE. Eight Capital raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

