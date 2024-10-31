Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI remained flat at $7.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 329,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.