JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,243,000 after purchasing an additional 712,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

