JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.10 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

