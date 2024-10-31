JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.