JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

