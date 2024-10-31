JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 16.7 %

HOOD stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 38,498,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,501,840. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,554.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $2,597,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,554.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.