John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.61.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

