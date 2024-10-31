Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $11.38. Joint shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 18,578 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
