KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.01, but opened at $74.38. KB Home shares last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 180,769 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

KB Home Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $935,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 311.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

