Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Kenvue were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after buying an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after buying an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

KVUE stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

