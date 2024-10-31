KeyCorp Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $22.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,811. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.40. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,800. This trade represents a -200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $15,791,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 333.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

