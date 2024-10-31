KeyCorp Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $45.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 2,240,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

