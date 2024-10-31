Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.54 and last traded at $110.54. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.