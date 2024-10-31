Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 255,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,568. The company has a market capitalization of $721.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

