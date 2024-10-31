Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,194. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

