Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,319,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,922. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

