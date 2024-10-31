Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lear
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear
Lear Stock Down 2.1 %
LEA traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 711,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lear Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lear
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.