Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 711,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,482. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

