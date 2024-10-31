Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY24 guidance to $9.80-10.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.000 EPS.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

LDOS opened at $185.71 on Thursday. Leidos has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $188.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.