LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.0 million to $221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.32 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47 to $0.51 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.7 %

LMAT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.