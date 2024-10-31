Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 5.3 %

Lexaria Bioscience stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 204,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,625. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.92% of Lexaria Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lexaria Bioscience

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.