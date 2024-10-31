LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
LiqTech International Trading Down 1.7 %
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
