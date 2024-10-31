Lisk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.63 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $123.70 million and $2.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000695 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,036,876 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

