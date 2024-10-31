Litecoin Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.67 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $103.67 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,221,091 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,191,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00361016 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
