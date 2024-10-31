Litecoin Cash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.67 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $103.67 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,221,091 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,191,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00361016 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

