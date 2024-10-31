Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.47 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $0.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 806,191,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 806,191,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00361016 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
