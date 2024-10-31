Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.4 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.63. The stock had a trading volume of 117,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,918. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $213.01 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

