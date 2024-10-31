Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 656 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.07 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

