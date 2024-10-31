Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
