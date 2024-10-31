LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $18.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average of $248.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $291.64.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.