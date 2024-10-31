Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 581,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.39. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LXFR

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.