MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $65.26 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,667,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,284,704 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,667,453 with 174,284,704.4873573 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.37221845 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,576,622.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

