Markforged (MKFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Markforged has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKFG stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Markforged has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

