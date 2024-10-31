Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. Masco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 1,441,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

