MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.22. 63,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 136,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
