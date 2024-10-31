MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.22. 63,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 136,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,844,384. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

