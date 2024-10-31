McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 3.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

