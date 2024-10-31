MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 243.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 987.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

