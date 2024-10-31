Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.