Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

