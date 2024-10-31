Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $174.46.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

