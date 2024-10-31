Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.