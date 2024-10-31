Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 964 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,524,000 after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mueller Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 414,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

