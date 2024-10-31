Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

